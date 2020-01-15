1

Set in the fictional town of Twelve Sleep, Wyoming, (A pretty obvious allegory for Ten Sleep, near the bighorns,) the main character is the newly appointed game warden. When he finds a local hunting outfitter dead in his backyard, he takes it personally and looks into the crime himself, without the assistance of local law enforcement that wants to sweep the crime under the rug.

This is the first in a series of books called the "Joe Pickett Books," which has 19 volumes so far.







