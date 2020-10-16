Seven-Year-Old Wyoming Girl Hit By Car While Riding Scooter

Police in Rock Springs say a seven-year-old girl is in stable condition in a Utah hospital after being struck by a car while crossing the street on her scooter on earlier this week.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday when the girl was crossing a street on her scooter in a crosswalk. Police say a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jace Bunderman hit her as she was crossing.

Bunderman has been cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. The girl was first taken to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs for treatment and was later transported to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.

She was listed in stable condition at last report, according to the post.