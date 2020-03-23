Seventh Cheyenne Resident Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CORRECTION:

The seventh official case in Laramie County was an individual in their 60s.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Laramie County confirmed its seventh case of COVID-19 Monday evening.

According to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, the individual is in their 50s and lives in Cheyenne.

"The individual has had limited contact outside of their home," officials said in a press release.

Wyoming currently has 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases in eight counties.

​​