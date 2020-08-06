Several Changes Made To The Big Event This Year Due To COVID-19

The eighth annual The Big Event which is planned for this fall will have a few changes implemented to minimize the risks of spreading the COVID-19 virus to Laramie community members and the University of Wyoming volunteers.

UW’s Service, Leadership, and Community Engagement (SLCE) office is scheduled to host the communitywide service event Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Big Event promotes campus and community unity through service-oriented activities. UW students come together for one day to express their gratitude for the support from the surrounding community.

The main changes in place for this event are:

Only outdoor jobs that allow for social distancing will be accepted.

The overall number of jobs accepted will be reduced to allow for greater safety oversight.

Volunteers and community members will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing for the duration of the event.

Students, faculty, and staff participants will be required to comply with UW’s COVID-19 policy, including symptom checks and practicing social distancing when participating in university-recognized activities.