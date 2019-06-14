Several Former Laramie County Priests On List Of Alleged Abusers

A Diocese of Cheyenne list of former Wyoming clergymen against whom there are allegedly "substantiated claims" of sexual abuse includes several who served at one time or another in Laramie County.

The Diocese released the list earlier this week. It includes clergy members who are known to have served since 1950.

Those who served in Cheyenne include:

CHLEBORAD, GERALD

Affiliation: Diocese of Cheyenne

Birth: 1934.

Ordination: 1960.

Status: Suspended, faculties removed, retired.

Reporting Victims: Three adolescent males.

Estimated Time of Abuse: 1984-1985, 1995, 2003.

Date(s) Reported: 1995, 2003, 2016.

Assignments:

St. Joseph, Cheyenne.

Holy Name, Sheridan.

St. Mary's Cheyenne.

St. Matthew, Gillette.

St. Joseph, Lovell.

St. John the Baptist, Buffalo.

St. Patrick, Kemmerer.

St. Margaret, Riverton.

Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs.

Our Lady of the Mountains, Jackson.

St. Ann, Saratoga.

HART, JOSEPH

Affiliation: Diocese of Cheyenne.

Birth: 1931.

Ordination: 1956.

Status: Retired; Pope Francis imposed restrictions and authorized a penal process.

Reporting Victims: Three adolescent males.

Estimated Time of Abuse: 1977-1980.

Date(s) Reported: 2002, 2018.

Assignments:

Priest in the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

Auxiliary Bishop of Diocese of Cheyenne.

Ordinary Bishop of Diocese of Cheyenne

JOHN MURRAY

Affiliation: Diocese of Cheyenne.

Birth: 1933.

Ordination: 1960.

Status: Retired; prohibited from active ministry.

Reporting Victims: Two adolescent females.

Estimated Time of Abuse: 1976-1977.

Estimated Time of Abuse: 1976-1977. Date(s) Reported: 2005.

Assignments:

St. Mary’s, Cheyenne.

St. Anthony, Casper.

Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs.

Our Lady of Fatima, Casper.

St. Joseph, Cheyenne.

Our Lady of Peace, Pinedale.

St. Anthony, Guernsey.

St. Edmund, Ranchester.

Holy Name, Sheridan.

Holy Rosary, Lander.

St. Patrick, Wheatland.

Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs.

St. Ann, Saratoga.

St. James, Douglas.

St. Patrick, Kemmerer.

Priests who served in Pine Bluffs include:

GORMLY, CHARLES (Abused in the Diocese of Duluth)

Affiliation: Diocese of Cheyenne.

Birth: 1910.

Ordination: 1936.

Status: Deceased.

Reporting Victims: One preadolescent and four adolescent females.

Estimated Time of Abuse: 1960-1961.

Date(s) Reported: 2014.

Assignments:

Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs.

St. Paul, Pine Bluffs.

Holy Rosary, Lander.

St. Laurence O’Toole, Laramie.

COLIBRARO, PHILIP

Birth: 1930.

Ordination: 1957.

Status: Deceased.

Reporting Victims: One adolescent male.

Estimated Time of Abuse: 1965.

Date(s) Reported: 2005.

Assignments:

Holy Name, Sheridan.

Our Lady of Sorrows, Rock Springs.

St. Patrick, Kemmerer.

St. Paul, Pine Bluffs.

Ss. Cyril & Methodius, Rock Springs.

St. Mary Magdalen, Evanston.

St. James, Douglas.

Our Lady of Fatima, Casper.

Cheyenne Bishop Steven Biegler announced earlier this week that former Diocese of Cheyenne Bishop Joseph Hart will face a Vatican trial on charges of sexually abusing a minor. No date for that trial has yet been announced.