Several Guns Stolen in Home Burglary in Cheyenne

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole several guns from a home in northeast Cheyenne.

Captain Don Hollingshead says the burglary occurred in the 4600 block of N. College Drive.

"Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, a home was entered and several guns were taken to include a .45 caliber Kimber 1911," he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

