Several Guns Stolen in Home Burglary in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever stole several guns from a home in northeast Cheyenne.

Captain Don Hollingshead says the burglary occurred in the 4600 block of N. College Drive.

"Between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, a home was entered and several guns were taken to include a .45 caliber Kimber 1911," he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

​​