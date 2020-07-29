Severe Storms, Hail, Strong Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Wednesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Numerous thunderstorms are expected today, with a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening over Niobrara and Goshen Counties of Wyoming, and over the Nebraska Panhandle. The strongest storms may produce strong damaging winds and hail up to nickel size. Heavy rainfall is expected from some thunderstorms, with minor flooding possible.