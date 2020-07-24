Severe Storms Possible In Nebraska Panhandle Friday

China Foto Press/Getty Images

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the Nebraska Panhandle on Friday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms across the very eastern portion of the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon and evening. This includes the locations of Chadron and Alliance. Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists for the remainder of the Nebraska Panhandle that isn’t in the Slight Risk. General showers and thunderstorms can be expected across southeast Wyoming. Latest forecast looks to have the strongest thunderstorms east of our area and into the Central Nebraska and South Dakota area, but an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible for the Nebraska Panhandle as it first develops and pushes east. Hail up to the size of a quarter, and strong wind gusts up to 50 MPH are also possible with the strongest thunderstorms