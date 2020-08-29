Severe Storms, Strong Winds, Large Hail Possible In SE Wyoming

Carey Unruh

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Saturday, August 29.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Scattered thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side today, generally across the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern parts of Wyoming. Storms will move east and will begin to develop around 1 PM MDT then finally tapering off around 7-8 PM though stray showers may linger a few hours later. The main threat area is highlighted in yellow but storms can form nearby the yellow focused area. The main hazards associated with these storms are strong wind gust, large hail, and flash flooding if a storm stalls or storms move over same area. Frequent lightning will also be a threat and may produce remote fires. Stay weather aware today, and make sure you have a way to get the most up to date forecast and warning information.