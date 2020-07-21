The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Laramie County that includes Cheyenne. In effect until 4:30 PM Thursday (August 27). The main threat from the storm is strong winds and small hail.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

341 PM MDT Thu Aug 27 2020

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southcentral Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 341 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North

Cheyenne, or near Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Cheyenne, South Greeley, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park,

North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley

High.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 7 and 21.

Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 357 and 377.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.