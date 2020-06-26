Severe Thunderstorm Warning – Cheyenne

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 328 PM MDT Fri Jun 26 2020 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warren Af Base, or 7 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Warren Af Base around 335 PM MDT. Warren AFB and Frontier Park around 340 PM MDT. North Cheyenne around 345 PM MDT. Ranchettes around 350 PM MDT. Cheyenne around 400 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Fox Farm-College. This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 10 and 19. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 362 and 373. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.