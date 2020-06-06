Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday For Cheyenne and Laramie

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00 PM Saturday (June 6). The Watch area includes much of eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. The cities of Cheyenne and Laramie; and Laramie and Albany Counties are included in the watch.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 263
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   120 PM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     The western Nebraska Panhandle
     Southern and eastern Wyoming

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 120 PM until
     800 PM MDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...A band of severe storms, with a history of damaging winds
   in Colorado, will continue moving quickly north-northeastward into
   Wyoming through the afternoon.  The storm environment across Wyoming
   and the Nebraska Panhandle appears favorable for a continued
   damaging wind threat.  Isolated large hail may also accompany the
   strongest storms.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 100
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north of
   Gillette WY to 25 miles south of Laramie WY. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.
