Severe Thunderstorm Watch Saturday For Cheyenne and Laramie

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8:00 PM Saturday (June 6). The Watch area includes much of eastern Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. The cities of Cheyenne and Laramie; and Laramie and Albany Counties are included in the watch.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 263 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 120 PM MDT Sat Jun 6 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of The western Nebraska Panhandle Southern and eastern Wyoming * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 120 PM until 800 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A band of severe storms, with a history of damaging winds in Colorado, will continue moving quickly north-northeastward into Wyoming through the afternoon. The storm environment across Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle appears favorable for a continued damaging wind threat. Isolated large hail may also accompany the strongest storms. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 100 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north of Gillette WY to 25 miles south of Laramie WY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.