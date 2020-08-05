Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Cheyenne and Laramie Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern Wyoming and eastern Colorado for Wednesday (August 5) until 9:00 PM. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie.

"Thunderstorms forming near the Front Range will intensify this afternoon, while spreading southeastward off the higher terrain. A couple of supercells are possible, along with one or two growing clusters of storms, which may pose a risk for severe wind, in addition to large hail." NWS

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 419 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 120 PM MDT Wed Aug 5 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of eastern Colorado Nebraska Panhandle southeastern Wyoming * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 120 PM until 900 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms forming near the Front Range will intensify this afternoon, while spreading southeastward off the higher terrain. A couple of supercells are possible, along with one or two growing clusters of storms, which may pose a risk for severe wind, in addition to large hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles east northeast of Cheyenne WY to 55 miles southeast of Colorado Springs CO. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.