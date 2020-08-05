Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Cheyenne and Laramie Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern Wyoming and eastern Colorado for Wednesday (August 5) until 9:00 PM. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie.

"Thunderstorms forming near the Front Range will intensify this afternoon, while spreading southeastward off the higher terrain.  A couple of supercells are possible, along with one or two growing clusters of storms, which may pose a risk for severe wind, in addition to large hail." NWS

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 419
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   120 PM MDT Wed Aug 5 2020

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     eastern Colorado
     Nebraska Panhandle
     southeastern Wyoming

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 120 PM
     until 900 PM MDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2
       inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms forming near the Front Range will intensify
   this afternoon, while spreading southeastward off the higher
   terrain.  A couple of supercells are possible, along with one or two
   growing clusters of storms, which may pose a risk for severe wind,
   in addition to large hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles east northeast
   of Cheyenne WY to 55 miles southeast of Colorado Springs CO. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU9).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

 

