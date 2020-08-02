Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Cheyenne and Laramie Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern Wyoming and much of eastern Colorado for Sunday (August 2) until 9:00 PM. The Watch area includes the cities of Cheyenne, Wheatland, and Laramie.

"Scattered severe thunderstorms will develop and move southeast across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts can be expected." - NWS

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 411 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 155 PM MDT Sun Aug 2 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Front Range of Colorado Extreme southeast Wyoming * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 155 PM until 900 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible SUMMARY...Scattered severe thunderstorms will develop and move southeast across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts can be expected. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles northeast of Laramie WY to 15 miles south southeast of Trinidad CO. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.