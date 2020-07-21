Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cheyenne and Laramie Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 PM Tuesday (July 21, 2020). The Watch area includes eastern Wyoming, parts of the Nebraska Panhandle, and areas in eastern Colorado. The cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are included in the Watch area (read the full text of the Watch below).

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 392 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 135 PM MDT Tue Jul 21 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of East Central and Northeast Colorado Nebraska Panhandle Eastern Wyoming * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until 900 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are beginning to form over the foothills of central Colorado, and will develop soon farther north into Wyoming. A few severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening, posing a risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northeast of Douglas WY to 20 miles west of La Junta CO. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).