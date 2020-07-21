Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cheyenne and Laramie Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9:00 PM Tuesday (July 21, 2020). The Watch area includes eastern Wyoming, parts of the Nebraska Panhandle, and areas in eastern Colorado. The cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are included in the Watch area (read the full text of the Watch below).

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

   URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 392
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   135 PM MDT Tue Jul 21 2020

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     East Central and Northeast Colorado
     Nebraska Panhandle
     Eastern Wyoming

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 135 PM until
     900 PM MDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered large hail likely with isolated very large hail events
       to 2 inches in diameter possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are beginning to form over the foothills of
   central Colorado, and will develop soon farther north into Wyoming. 
   A few severe storms are expected this afternoon and evening, posing
   a risk of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north northeast
   of Douglas WY to 20 miles west of La Junta CO. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU2).
