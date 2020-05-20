Severe Thunderstorm Watch Wednesday – Includes Cheyenne

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10:00 PM Wednesday (May 20). The Watch area includes much of eastern Wyoming, the Nebraska panhandle, parts of northeastern Colorado, and parts of South Dakota.

REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. -National Weather Service

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 195 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 220 PM MDT Wed May 20 2020 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Colorado Nebraska Panhandle Western South Dakota Eastern Wyoming * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 1000 PM MDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Storms will continue to develop and intensify this afternoon initially across eastern Wyoming. Initial supercells are expected with large hail a distinct possibility. Over time, storms will develop/spread toward western portions of South Dakota and Nebraska, and also develop southward into northern Colorado by evening. The damaging wind threat will also increase by early evening and a tornado cannot be ruled out, particularly along the Wyoming/South Dakota/Nebraska border vicinity. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 65 statute miles east and west of a line from 70 miles northeast of Gillette WY to 65 miles southwest of Sidney NE. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).