Severe Thunderstorms, Hail Possible In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of severe thunderstorms, possibly including strong winds and hail, over the next few days.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Thursday:

''Next few days will continue our convective season trend with potential for strong to severe afternoon and evening thunderstorms. For Thursday, a marginal risk for strong to severe thunderstorms across southern Albany and western half of Laramie County today. Main severe weather threat today will be strong, gusty winds. For Friday, a risk for isolated thunderstorms with some on the stronger side with gusty winds and small hail. For Saturday, SPC has a Day 3 Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind being the main threats in the strongest of storms. Follow the latest forecast either at spc.noaa.gov or at weather.gov as conditions and thunderstorm outlooks are subject to change."