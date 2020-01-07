Shake You Head With Wyoming Bobbleheads

Bobbleheads are a weird thing. They are just a little figurine with the head connected to the body by a spring. Nothing special right?

But it is! I don't know why they are so fun, but they are!. Dwight from The Office was right on with his love of the bobbly headed mini-statues.

If you want to add some local flavor to your bobblehead collection, here are a couple Wyoming themed bobbleheads I found.

Start off with former University of Wyoming, and current Buffalo Bills, football star John Allen:

Amazon

The man, the myth, the mascot that is number one in your heart: Cowboy Joe:

Amazon