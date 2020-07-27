Shania Twain has a new television project in the works, but she won't be appearing onscreen. The singer has signed on as executive producer for Heart of Texas, a new television series based on books by the same name.

The Heart of Texas series of novels are written by Debbie Macomber, and the television show will be based on the struggles of three siblings looking to save their family's land after their parents' death. Twain will also contribute creatively to the project, which is a collaboration with Reel World Management.

Details about how the series will be distributed or who may star in it have not yet been released. Monday morning's (July 27) press release is the first news of the new venture for Twain, a '90s and early '00s star who has since worked on a few movie and television projects. Trading Paint with John Travolta is her most high-profile role to date, although earlier this year she appeared in a movie called I Still Believe as well.

Like all artists, Twain has spent 2020 away from the road. Her Las Vegas residency was scrapped for the spring and summer, and she's been mostly quiet otherwise.

The 54-year-old's last album was Now in 2017. She's best known for songs including "Any Man of Mine," "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" from albums such as Come on Over. Twain has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, making her the top selling pop-country woman of all time.