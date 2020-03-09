PICS: Shania Twain Steps Out for 'I Still Believe' Movie Premiere

Shania Twain rocked the red carpet for the premiere of her upcoming film, I Still Believe, on Saturday (March 7), at the ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The country superstar leads alongside Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa and Gary Sinise in a film about Christian singer Jeremy Camp and his life story, which includes his first wife’s battle with ovarian cancer, music career and more. Twain plays the role of Camp’s mother, Terry Camp, while Sinise plays her husband, Tom Camp.

"I was just really blown away and taken in myself just watching them on set," Twain remarks of co-stars Apa and Robertson, who portray Jeremy and Melissa Henning.

"I appreciate the mutual respect and the role that the parents played in listening and supporting," she explains of her role. "Jeremy reached out and needed them they just all had such a wonderful bond, it was beautiful to be apart of."

"Their story attracted me," Twain further tells Parade of what drew her to the movie. "It’s beautiful — all about courage in facing the unknown. It’s the epitome of love and faith. I was absolutely moved by the story, and I think anyone who sees the film will be, too."

Twain assures that there will be "a lot of tears and connection" to the film, and she can't wait for people to see it. I Still Believe hits theaters on March 13.

