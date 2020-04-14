Shania Twain fans will be disappointed to learn that once again, plans for her 2020 Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas have changed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This time, concert dates between May 20 and June 6 are canceled "in accordance with CDC recommendations regarding events." Luckily, full refunds will be issued to ticket buyers within 30 days of purchase. The residency is set to resume in August.

Twain made the announcement on Saturday (April 11) via Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Vegas later in the year with my dates from August through to December, but for now, it's time to stay home." the superstar says.

Twain's Let's Go! residency kicked off in December of 2019, with dates originally scheduled through June 2020. Twain added 14 additional dates in February to extend the residency through December, only to postpone March dates just a few weeks after the extension announcement.

Twain's residency is taking place at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, which holds 4,500 for each concert performance. Hopefully, those who originally held tickets to March, May and June dates can come on over to Vegas later this year.

While country music fans nationwide are ready to say "Let's Go!" and listen to some live music, they must remain patient for now as this situation continues to evolve. There was clear disappointment in Twain's message on Saturday, but she signed off with the positive reminder: "We are all in this together!"

Read her full statement here: