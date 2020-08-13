You're never too young to be introduced to the '90s country jams of Shania Twain. The country icon is the latest artist to have her music turned into lullabies by the folks at Rockabye Baby, and the project's soothing new version of "That Don't Impress Me Much" is premiering exclusively at The Boot.

"We love Shania because her life story is inspiring," says Rockabye Baby founder Lisa Roth, "and she makes pop-country anthems with musical and lyrical hooks that you just have to sing along with … loudly … no matter who you are."

Co-written by Twain and her then-husband and producer, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, "That Don't Impress Me Much" is one of a dozen charting singles from Come on Over, Twain's mega-successful third studio album from 1997. The Brad Pitt-namechecking song became a hit in the United States, Twain's native Canada, Scotland, New Zealand and more.

Come on Over, meanwhile, is a double diamond-certified album and the best-selling country music album of all time. The project earned a number of Grammy Awards nominations and won Twain four of them over two years.

Press play below to hear "That Don't Impress Me Much" as a lullaby. Fair warning: You may be dozing off by the end ... It's effective!

A baker's dozen's worth of Twain's biggest hits are featured on Lullaby Renditions of Shania Twain, due out on Friday (Aug. 14). In addition to "That Don't Impress Me Much," a whole new generation of fans will get to hear lullaby versions of "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under," "From This Moment On," "You're Still the One" and, of course, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman."

Lullaby Renditions of Shania Twain is available for pre-order now, and fans can listen to the lullaby version of "That Don't Impress Me Much" on Spotify. Other artists to have their music transformed into Rockabye Baby lullabies include Taylor Swift, Tom Petty, Metallica and more.

