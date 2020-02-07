Shania Twain’s ‘The Woman in Me': All the Songs, Ranked

Before her sophomore album debuted on Feb. 7, 1995, few people knew who Shania Twain was. But The Woman in Me, Twain's second record, changed all of that for good.

Instead of hitting the "sophomore slump," Twain introduced herself to the world as a bona fide country superstar with The Woman in Me. The project produced eight singles; of those eight, all but one reached the Top 40 (and four turned into No. 1 Billboard hits).

Part of Twain's success had to do with the people with whom she aligned herself: She worked with Robert John "Mutt" Lange, her then-husband and the the producer behind hit albums for Def Leppard, Bryan Adams and more. The two co-wrote most of the songs, and Lange sings background vocals on several cuts, too, and together, the pair created magic.

Since 1995, The Woman in Me has sold more than 20 million copies, helping to make Twain the best-selling female artist in the history of country music. Read on to see how The Boot ranks all 12 songs on Twain's game-changing album.