Shania Twain, Willie Nelson Funko Pop Figures Coming Soon

Country fans can now add some collectible items to their wishlists: Pop culture manufacturing company Funko is now making vinyl figurines depicting country superstars Shania Twain and Willie Nelson.

The company unveiled the new items at the London Toy Fair, which kicked off on Jan. 21 at the city's Olympia London. At the event, Funko debuted their new "Pop Rocks" music-centric collection, which includes figurines of Twain and Nelson as well as metal icons Slayer, rapper Lil Wayne, rock outfit ZZ Top and many other legendary artists.

The figuring depicting Twain sees the singer dressed in the iconic outfit she wore in the music video for her 1997 hit, "That Don't Impress Me Much," complete with a hooded leopard-print cape and matching tube top and pants.

The company also revealed its new line of toys via its Instagram account. The "Pop Rocks" collection isn't available to the public just yet, but fans can pre-order their figurines now. In addition to the newly-unveiled, music-themed line of products, Funko also sells figurines based on characters from iconic films like Star Wars and Harry Potter.

Nelson has already proven his promise as the subject of a statue, no matter the material. Most recently, the country legend was the inspiration behind a giant hay bale sculpture, which was created by a Virginia farmer with an annual holiday tradition of decorating her property with large, elaborate hay creations. Over the years, she has built sculptures devoted to characters from The Wizard of Oz, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a cow, an elephant and more. However, the sculpture of the country star, dubbed "Will-Hay Nelson," was the farmer's most popular creation to date.

