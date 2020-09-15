Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo is at Frontier Park This Weekend

This weekend, September 18th-20th, some of the top collegiate rodeo talent will compete in the 2020 Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo at Frontier Park in Cheyenne.

The event honors former rodeo athlete, Shawn Dubie, who competed at Laramie County Community College for the Golden Eagles on their rodeo team during 1987 and 1988 when he qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo. Dubie passed away at the young age of 21 after he sustained fatal injuries at the Greeley Independence Stampede.

This year's annual Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo will begin at 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday, and then at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

LCCC Head Rodeo Coach Seth Glause spoke about the team getting ready to showcase their talents last week...

The Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo will be open to the general public and general admission tickets are priced at $10. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced as seating for the event will be in pods. Tickets are available for purchase by following the link here.