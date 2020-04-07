Shelter-in-Place ‘Not My Decision to Make,’ Says Cheyenne Mayor

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she's looking to health experts to give her the green light before issuing a citywide shelter-in-place order.

"That's not my decision to make," Orr said during her Facebook Live update Monday night. "It needs to be a collaborative effort and it needs to come down from the county health official, it absolutely does."

Gov. Mark Gordon -- who's extended orders closing schools and businesses through April 30 to control the spread of the coronavirus -- has been under fire for his reluctance to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, but said Friday that no such order is in store for Wyoming.

"My point is, and has been, that people don't need to have somebody tell them to put a raincoat on when it's going to rain, and believe me it is raining," said Gordon.

At this time there are 216 reported COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, 47 of which are in Laramie County.

"The bottom line is really continue to stay at home," said Orr. "We can't urge that enough."

