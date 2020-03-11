Shenandoah will hit the road this year on their 2020 Every Road Tour.

The beloved country group have booked a 32-date tour that takes them across the U.S. from March through October. They'll perform in theaters in Houston, Fort Worth, Louisville, Milwaukee and more, also taking the stage at several festivals and fairs, including Hometown Rising in Louisville on Sept. 12.

Shenandoah's tour officially began on Friday (March 6) with a performance at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Every Road Tour also coincides with Shenandoah's co-headlining Country Throwback Tour alongside fellow '90s country group Restless Heart. The two acts will perform eight shows together beginning in June — find them at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, the Wild West Festival in Kansas and more.

"It's not here we go again, it's, 'We can't wait!'" Shenandoah frontman Marty Raybon shares in a press release. "Knowing everything we have in store for 2020 and all the work we've put in over the last four years, it's an overwhelming but incredible feeling to see everything coming to fruition."

This marks the first run of the tour, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks. Shenandoah were originally scheduled to perform at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 26, but the festival has been postponed to Oct. 23-25 due to coronavirus concerns. No word on whether or not the band will perform during the new dates.

Shenandoah rose to fame in 1989, scoring a string of No. 1 hits beginning with "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Sunday in the South," Two Dozen Roses" and several others in the following years. The ban d is currently working on a new album that is expected to be released in the fall.