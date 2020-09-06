Sheridan Vs. Cheyenne South Football 9-4-20 [VIDEO]

The Sheridan Broncs have flexed their muscles early in the season with 2 lopsided wins, the latest coming on Friday night as they blitzed Cheyenne South 63-8. Sheridan quarterback Zach Koltiska threw 4 touchdown passes in the first half and threw just 4 incompletions for the game. Izak Aksamit caught a TD pass and had a 5 yard TD run as the Broncs easily moved to 2-0 with a big game coming up against Cheyenne Central this Friday. Its been a rough so for South to begin the season with 2 big losses. Here are some of the images from that game on Friday night.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know