Ian Munsick, a native of Sheridan, Wyoming, is making waves in the country music world with his new music video for his latest single, 'Solo'.

Now based out of Nashville, Munsick teamed up with a group of his friends for the new music video, which includes some grainy footage, and a fantastic shirt that shows off his true western wardrobe. The music video gives a callback to the type of thing you might see in the '80s with the lighting especially. Check out the video below.

Munsick also recently did a Q&A session with CMT that you can check out here.

The Sheridan native also has a few shows planned for this Spring near his home region: