Ian Munsick, native of Sheridan, WY, has signed a global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group. Munsick had also recently gone from being an independent artist to signing with Warner Music Nashville.

After having more than 200,000 monthly listeners and 20 million streams as an independent artist, Munsick's career is taking off and he's already hit the ground running. After signing with Warner Music Nashville as a performing artist at the beginning of September, the new global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group will allow Munsick to write songs for several other artists.

Munsick also recently released a new music video for his first single, 'Long Haul', which is more or less a love letter to his home state of Wyoming.

According to the publication, Music Row, Senior Vice President A&R, UMPG Nashville, Cyndi Forman, had plenty of praise for Munsick:

Ian brings such authenticity to his songwriting and artistry. His energy and positivity shines through his music and his work ethic. I can’t wait for people to get to know him. Our entire UMPG family is looking forward to working with him and his incredible team.

Munsick also expressed confidence in the integrity of working with UMPG while also saying it's a dream come true.Perhaps now that the Sheridan, WY native is writing songs that could be picked up by other artists, maybe it's only a matter of time before we hear someone like Luke Bryan or Thomas Rhett singing about the greatness of Wyoming. But for now, we're definitely happy to hear Ian Munsick belt out his own lyrics for his tunes about his home state.