Sheriff’s Office Still Looking for Missing Cheyenne Teen

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is "still looking" for Talyia Jayde "TJ" Bucuren, Detective Sgt. Curtis Burch said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Saturday, March 14, wearing gray jogging pants, a black hoodie and white high tops.

She was carrying a black mesh backpack and is believed to to have an iPhone with a pink and gold glitter case with her.

"She's from Cheyenne and she's still here in Cheyenne," said Burch. "I think at this point she's just bouncing around from friend's house to friend's house."

"(She's) a runaway who's at-risk and we just need to come up with her sooner than later, especially with the current conditions," Burch added.

Bucuren is described as being 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Burch at (307) 633-4763.

