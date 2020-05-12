Sheriff’s Office to Begin Performing VIN Inspections May 13

In conjunction with Laramie County's phased plan for economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic, the sheriff’s office will begin performing VIN inspections on Wednesday, May 13, by appointment only.

"You can make an appointment to have your VIN inspection completed at the sheriff’s office by calling (307) 633-4800," said Capt. Kevin James.

"You can also call the Laramie County dispatch center at (307) 637-6524 to arrange for a deputy to meet you at an address outside the city limits of Cheyenne in Laramie County to perform the VIN inspection," he added.

James says the VIN inspections will be performed in a manner that minimizes unnecessary contact with individuals or documents.

He says other services such as civil process, concealed weapon permitting and fingerprinting services that require close physical contact will be phased in at later dates.

"Those dates are still unknown since we cannot predict when the COVID-19 virus threat level to our community will subside," said James.

"We ask for the community’s patience and understanding ... as we continue to balance the immediate need of these services against the health and safety of the public and our employees during this national pandemic."

