Shots Fired Over Dog Poop In Colorado

What appeared to have been a disagreement about the picking up of some dog poop in Arapahoe County ended with shots being fired on Tuesday night.

The shots fired prompted a "shelter in place" order.

The incident happened near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue.

The victim states that the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots. No injuries were reported and the suspect has not been found.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Source: KDVR