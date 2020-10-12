Should Indigenous Peoples’ Day Replace Columbus Day As A Holiday?

Getty Images

Several states have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations.

They include Alaska, Minnesota, New Mexico, Maine, Vermont, and South Dakota (which calls it Native American Day). Several cities across have also made the move.

Columbus Day is not an official state holiday in Wyoming. Since it is a federal holiday, however, federal offices, many banks, and some businesses are closed.

Supporters of making the change say Columbus was no hero, and that he was indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of Native Americans and the desecration of their culture. They also point out that he thought he was in India and never set foot in either North or South America.

But supporters of Columbus Day say his influence on world history is undeniable. Some supporters also say the attempt to change Columbus Day is yet another example of the politically correct "Cancel Culture" trying to rewrite history.

