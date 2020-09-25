Should You Really Stay Away from Black Licorice This Halloween?

Many are questioning the chewy treat after one man's fatal encounter with it.

With Halloween just around the corner, many people are getting excited about having an excuse to indulge in the sweets. The holiday is practically built on layers of candy. However, you know what they say, too much of a good thing can actually be bad.

Recently a man in Massachusetts died after eating too much licorice (or liquorice, as some spell it).

The report says that he went into cardiac arrest inside of a fast food restaurant. Doctors believe his sudden passing was linked to the glycyrrhizic acid that is found in black licorice. He had allegedly been eating quite a bit of the chewy treat and it, along with this poor eating habits, led to his demise.

It really is tragic.

Now the world seems to be wondering if we should eat black licorice at all. Historically, licorice root is known for its medicinal properties. Like so many other things in our life, even if something is "good for you", eating it in excess can cause major problems. This is why so many people say "everything in moderation."

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, doctors pinpointed this acid as the trigger point of his cardiac arrest. Previous studies have shown the glycyrrhizic acid could cause "hypertension, hypokalemia, metabolic alkalosis, fatal arrhythmias, and renal failure." Experts also mentioned that since he had recently switched to black licorice from another treat, the active ingredient was to blame.

Reports also stated that the 54-year-old was eating a bag and a half of black licorice per day.

Maybe this year we try to find a bag of black licorice without the glycyrrhizic acid. Or perhaps we'll just leave it where it belongs... in the garbage next to the candy corn. In all seriousness though, don't go overboard with the sweet this year.