Do you need something to take your mind of the world? We do too, that why we want to see your furbabies! Use our mobile app to share a super-cute pic of your dog or cat with us.

You can submit a pic of your furbaby on our app from October 12 through 21. Then the voting will start on October 22 and run through the 25th. One lucky furbaby will win a $250 gift card and gift basket from Cheyenne Dog Food Company!

If you don't have our app, use the link below to download it. Then tap on "Submit Pic" to share a picture of your little cutie and get entered to win.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Presented by: Cheyenne Dog Food Company, Peace of Mind Comes with the Food! Visit them today at 801 West Pershing Boulevard.