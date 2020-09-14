Sierra Nevada Announces Virtual Oktoberfest

During a pandemic, it's tough for any of our typical traditions to be celebrated in any capacity. Sierra Nevada recently solved that with the announcement of their virtual Oktoberfest Haus Party for this Saturday, September 19th.

Last week, Sierra Nevada released their season Oktoberfest brew as it's right in time for the free event. The free tickets can be obtained through the beer's website, just underneath where a clock counting down to the virtual event can be found.

The newly released Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest combines toasty malts with German hops and has an ABV of 6.0 percent. The event page includes a link where you can find the closest retailer selling the seasonal beverage

The Oktoberfest Haus Party also promises to include 'a rowdy concert and chicken dancing' for the streamed event. Bands will include Empire Strikes Brass and The Polka Brothers. You must be 21 or older to participate in the live-streamed virtual event and you can get your free tickets at the link provided here.

Enjoy this year's Oktoberfest Haus Party with Sierra Nevada! Please drink responsibly and cheers!