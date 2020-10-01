Six Cases of COVID-19 Reported Among UW Wrestling Team

Six cases of COVID-19 and several close contacts have been reported among the University of Wyoming’s wrestling team. The university has taken action in order to limit the spread of the virus around the community.

As of now, the team will not engage in any athletic activities and the members are encouraged to shelter in place through Oct. 14. Team members will only interact with people with who they live and will attend classes virtually.

Additionally, all team members will be tested for the virus, and anyone who may have had close contact with a team member will be contacted by the university in order to get tested.

More information about UW’s COVID-19 response can be found at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available.