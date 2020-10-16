Six More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Five Cheyenne Schools

Laramie County School District 1 on Friday reported that five more students and another staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown says the cases involve a student and staff member at South High School, and one student each at Central High School, East High School, Carey Junior High School and Jessup Elementary School.

Brown says the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is in the process of contact tracing, and those who had direct contact with any of the people who tested positive will receive guidance regarding next steps.

Brown encourages students, parents and staff members to wear masks, and to stay home and contact a health care provider if they feel ill or exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.