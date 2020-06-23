Six Wyoming Residents Arrested For Group Assault On Home

A half-dozen Rock Springs residents have been arrested in connection with a group attack earlier this year on a resident in his home.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the attack took place on April 27. The victim, whose name has not been released, was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say their investigation of the incident uncovered half-a-dozen suspects. Warrants for the six were issued on June 19th, and four of them were arrested then.

The post identifies them as the following people:

''Levi Kerbs (age 24) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts), Unlawful Contact, and Simple Battery. $75,000 bond

Travis Kerbs(age 24) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts) and Simple Battery. $75,000 bond

Edward Mireles (age 44) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts) and Simple Battery. $150,000 bond

Shawnda Scott (age 35) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts), Unlawful Contact, and Simple Battery. $75,000 bond''

Two more people were arrested yesterday. They are identified as :

''Donald Jacobson (age 47) was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure. Bond pending.

Mason Martin (age 24) was charged with Unlawful Entry into an Occupied Structure (2 counts) and Simple Battery. Bond pending."

Police say the investigation is continuing.