Slab Repair to Resume on College Drive Next Week; Expect Delays

The second segment of a slab repair project that started in Cheyenne last year will resume on Monday, weather permitting.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs says work will take place in the northbound lanes of N. College Drive near E. Lincolnway.

Once the northbound lanes are complete, crews will shift to the southbound lanes of N. College Drive near Campstool Road.

Achs says drivers should use caution in the work zones and expect delays, as traffic will be reduced to one lane during construction.

