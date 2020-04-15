Who’s ready to go back to Bayside?

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley were. Two of the stars of the classic teen sitcom return as the grown-up versions of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the first trailer for Peacock’s upcoming reboot of Saved By the Bell.

Our first look at the show comes via Entertainment Weekly, who posted this first tease of the upcoming series, and gave us some new details about its premise. Apparently, the series will follow “California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) [who] will find himself in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and then propose that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students will give the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.”

Slater is now the gym teacher at Bayside, which honestly does make some sense. And, yes, the kid who looks a lot like Zack Morris in the trailer below is, in fact, his son: Mac Morris. (Ha ha.) There’s also a scene involving Mac and Jessie’s son Jamie in Slater’s office, where Coach Slater drops this intense line: “When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl ... Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!”

Wow. Watch the Saved By the Bell trailer here:

Although he’s not in this teaser, Gosselar will reprise his role as Zack Morris on the new reboot. The new Saved By the Bell will premiere soon on Peacock. (Maybe not that soon because of coronavirus; production was halted last month because of the pandemic). But according to EW, NBC “recently expressed confidence that the series could still premiere in 2020.”