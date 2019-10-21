Slinky Wins Inaugaral Cheyenne Dogtoberfest Weiner Dog Race

Slinky ran into the record book this weekend, defeating dozens of diminutive rivals to win the first Cheyenne Dogtoberfest Weiner dog race on Saturday.

After cruising to victory in his first preliminary heat, Slinky outraced fellow finalists Elliot, Lucy, Tiny, and Scruffy McGruff to claim the trophy. For his owners, Slinky's win was a fitting tribute to the place they found their furry friend.

“We actually got Slinky from the (Cheyenne) Animal Shelter here about two years ago,” Dani Bown told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

The fundraiser the Cheyenne Animal Shelter drew several hundred spectators, who lined the course outside of Freedom's Edge Brewery on Pioneer Avenue to cheer on the dogs.

Along with the Weiner dog races, the Dogtoberfest event also featured a canine costume contest, a "mutt race", live music from the City Creek Band, and the release of a limited-edition Freedom's Edge beer brewed specifically for the shelter.