Small Business Saturday Hits Downtown Cheyenne This Weekend
While shoppers everywhere are getting ready for Black Friday as soon as they're done with their Thanksgiving dinner, it's important to remember that this Saturday is big one for local businesses in downtown Cheyenne as it's 'Small Business Saturday'.
This year, it's as important as ever to support local businesses and you can do so this Saturday (November 28th) as you gear up for the Cheyenne Christmas Parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Cheyenne also posted to their Facebook page about what you can expect from Small Business Saturday:
Small Business Saturday is only 3 days away (Saturday, November 28th)! Our local businesses need your support now more than ever, so please consider taking advantage of all of the deals and steals our local businesses are offering up for Small Business Saturday! Kick off the holiday season by shopping small on Saturday!
They also encourage all participants to take the necessary Covid-19 precautions while in attendance.
Here's the list of businesses that will be partaking in Small Business Saturday this weekend:
- The Depot Gift Shop and Museum
- Brown's Shoe Fit
- The Office Bar & Grill
- Mary's Mountain Cookies
- Emma's Old Time Photos
- DeSelms Fine Art
- Alexis Drake
- Red Wing Shoes
- The Cheyenne Dog Food Company
- Downtown Mercantile
- Breeze Thru Car Wash
- Dream Vacations - Karen Pacheco
- Cheyenne Motorsports
- 2 Doors Down
- Hawthorne Tree - Susan Allen
- Cheyenne Botanical Gardens Tilted Tulip Gift Shop
- Tandy Leather
- Burri Jewelers
- Frame Master
- Dazbag Coffee Store #29 North
- Cheyenne Country Club
- Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot
- TROPHY Creative
- Powder River Art Gallery
- Boot Barn
- Geek Garage
- The Chop House
- All Wild and Western
- Frontier Trampoline Park
You can check out a list of all the details at each business taking part in Small Business Saturday at the link here. Come out and get some deals this Saturday and most importantly, shop local!