Small Business Saturday Hits Downtown Cheyenne This Weekend

While shoppers everywhere are getting ready for Black Friday as soon as they're done with their Thanksgiving dinner, it's important to remember that this Saturday is big one for local businesses in downtown Cheyenne as it's 'Small Business Saturday'.

This year, it's as important as ever to support local businesses and you can do so this Saturday (November 28th) as you gear up for the Cheyenne Christmas Parade, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. Downtown Cheyenne also posted to their Facebook page about what you can expect from Small Business Saturday:

Small Business Saturday is only 3 days away (Saturday, November 28th)! Our local businesses need your support now more than ever, so please consider taking advantage of all of the deals and steals our local businesses are offering up for Small Business Saturday! Kick off the holiday season by shopping small on Saturday!

They also encourage all participants to take the necessary Covid-19 precautions while in attendance.

Here's the list of businesses that will be partaking in Small Business Saturday this weekend:

The Depot Gift Shop and Museum

Brown's Shoe Fit

The Office Bar & Grill

Mary's Mountain Cookies

Emma's Old Time Photos

DeSelms Fine Art

Alexis Drake

Red Wing Shoes

The Cheyenne Dog Food Company

Downtown Mercantile

Breeze Thru Car Wash

Dream Vacations - Karen Pacheco

Cheyenne Motorsports

2 Doors Down

Hawthorne Tree - Susan Allen

Cheyenne Botanical Gardens Tilted Tulip Gift Shop

Tandy Leather

Burri Jewelers

Frame Master

Dazbag Coffee Store #29 North

Cheyenne Country Club

Cheyenne Union Pacific Depot

TROPHY Creative

Powder River Art Gallery

Boot Barn

Geek Garage

The Chop House

All Wild and Western

Frontier Trampoline Park

You can check out a list of all the details at each business taking part in Small Business Saturday at the link here. Come out and get some deals this Saturday and most importantly, shop local!