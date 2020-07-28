Snag These End of Summer Patio Updates

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Whether your patio space is large or small, there are always ways to change or upgrade your existing setup. Refresh your outdoor area with these chairs, lighting and textiles!

I've been eyeing this style for months. Their trendy silhouette will take your patio to chic status in no time flat, and the matching side table is perfect for a little decor or just a cup of coffee while you enjoy your outdoor haven. Want something for a smaller space that's a little more timeless? This rattan three-piece set is classic without looking boring!

Sometimes, a little color and pattern are all you need to perk up a seating arrangement. Plus it can cover up old concrete or stonework you might not be in love with. This one is water-resistant, mold and mildew resistant, stain-resistant and doesn't shed.

I love hanging outside, but I like to control just how much sun I'm actually getting, so this tiltable patio umbrella is a lifesaver. It comes in several colors so you can match your existing aesthetic, and the pole is sturdy but lightweight, so when you need to store it, it's a breeze to move!

If you have more space, please go all out and get this set so I can live vicariously through you. The wicker look is very classic but the shape is still modern, and there's just so much seating! Room for everybody to sit and chill. A+ in my book.

One of my favorite things about hanging out on someone's deck or patio is cozying up around a nice fire pit. From roasting marshmallows to just sitting around and enjoying the glow, it's hard to beat a high-quality fire pit like this one. It's rust-resistant, comes with a cover and poker, and the sturdy spark screen lets you take in the flames without worrying about flying sparks.

Anywhere can be a patio if you take your chairs with you, but not all chairs are created equal. Treat yourself to a folding chair that becomes a recliner AND has amazing cupholders. They come in tons of colors and have over 7,000 rave reviews!

Need some shade but looking for something with more coverage than a regular umbrella? This whopping 10' x 13' shade sail covers a large area with protective shade without trapping heat, and they've got several sizes and colors to choose from.

Fancy outdoor ambiance lighting is my jam, and string lights are a deceptively easy way to get it! These are built specifically for outdoor use, so they can take the usual wear-and-tear of the elements. Don't forget an outdoor timer plug-in switch - no more worrying about forgetting to turn the patio lights off!

