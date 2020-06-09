Snow Continues Above 7000 Feet In Southern Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about continuing snowfall in areas of southeast Wyoming above 7000 feet.

As of 6:40 a.m., the Interstate 80 summit between Cheyenne and Laramie remained closed, according to WYDOT.

Some areas have received 6 inches or more over the past 12 hours or so. The agency posted this statement on it's website early Tuesday morning:

June 9th 2020 Morning Update: No, this isn't an old graphic from February nor is it December 2020 yet. It really is June. Heavy snow continues above 7000 feet early this morning with snow packed roads observed on the Interstate 80 Summit. Numerous snowfall reports of over 6 inches of snow across the southern Laramie Range and even across portions of the Laramie Valley. Expect hazardous travel to continue over the next several hours with snow tapering off shortly after sunrise. Thankfully, the snow will quickly melt by this afternoon. Further east, precipitation has been all rain below 6500 feet with minimal travel impacts along and east of Interstate 25.