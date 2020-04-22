Snow Could Impact Travel Along, West of I-25 Thursday Into Friday

Another spring storm system is expected to bring snow to areas along and west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

One more warm and dry day across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be entirely ruled out today along the Laramie Range, but most areas will not see any precipitation. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70, warmest over western Nebraska. Winds will increase over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors late tonight and early Thursday with gusts to 50+ MPH possible. Breezy elsewhere through the day. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop across the region on Thursday afternoon. A few stronger storms could produce small hail. On Thursday night, rain is expected to change to snow for areas along/west of I-25. Some accumulations and travel impacts will be possible through early Friday.

