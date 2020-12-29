Snow, Dense Fog In SE Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle

As of 4:10 a.m.. snow and dense fog were being reported on the summit between Cheyenne and Laramie and weather across southeast Wyoming included poor visibility in many areas as well as slick roads.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this morning. Snow is beginning to taper off, but hazards remain. Looks like the Summit between Cheyenne and Laramie is experiencing very low visibilities in snow and dense fog. Both Vedauwoo and Harriman reporting visibilities under 1/10th of a mile at 4AM. WYDOT has I-80 CLOSED eastbound at Pine Bluffs due to winter weather across the southern Panhandle until further notice. Conditions will improve this morning as snow tapers off and fog begins to dissipate.