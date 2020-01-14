The National Weather Service has issued a Snow Squall Warning that includes Cheyenne and parts of I-80 in Wyoming. Expect poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind

gusts up to 30 mph

Parts of Interstate 80 are closed as well - Check the latest road conditions.

SNOW SQUALL WARNING NWS CHEYENNE WY 817 PM MST TUE JAN 14 2020 WYC001-021-150301- /O.NEW.KCYS.SQ.W.0004.200115T0317Z-200115T0345Z/ 817 PM MST TUE JAN 14 2020 Albany County-Laramie County- The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming... Southern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 845 PM MST. * At 817 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 10 miles southwest of Gun Barrel to near Crystal Lake Campground, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways... Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 340 and 393. Locations impacted include... Cheyenne, Burns, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Ranchettes, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Carpenter, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control.