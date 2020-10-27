Snow, Sub-Zero Temperatures Not Enough to Extinguish Mullen Fire

Officials say this weekend's blast of snow and cold was enough to cool down the Mullen Fire, but not put it out.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters were able to assess conditions inside the fire line on Monday and observed snow depths of up to a foot and few smokes.

"Over the next week we expect little or no growth in the size of the fire," the post read. "But some isolated areas inside the fire perimeter with smoldering heavy fuels are likely to produce smoke and occasional flare-ups."

Officials say fire personnel will continue to patrol the fire and work on suppression repair over the next week or longer, but it will take sustained heavy snowfall this winter to completely extinguish all hot spots.